Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli Named PETA India’s 'Person of the Year for 2019'

New Delhi(Sputnik): Kohli has regularly sought to improve conditions for animals and sent a letter on PETA India's behalf seeking the release of Malti, an elephant used for rides at Amer Fort in Rajasthan.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli was named the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India's Person of the Year for 2019 on Wednesday.

He used the occasion to call for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 to be updated so as to reduce violence towards animals.

The 31-year-old recently visited an animal shelter in Bengaluru to check on injured and formerly neglected dogs, sending a message to his fans to adopt animals rather than buy them.

“Virat Kohli is a fierce animal rights proponent who never hesitates to run out cruelty to animals any way he can. PETA India encourages everyone to follow his lead and always be an advocate for animals in need,” said PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera.

Past recipients of PETA India's Person of the Year award include Indian politician and writer Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice K.S. Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, Sonam Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan, and Jacqueline Fernandez.