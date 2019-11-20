Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli Named PETA India’s 'Person of the Year for 2019'

Team India skipper Virat Kohli was named the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India's Person of the Year for 2019 on Wednesday.
He used the occasion to call for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 to be updated so as to reduce violence towards animals.
Congratulations @imVkohli for being named People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals #PETA of the year. #ViratKohli #kingkohli pic.twitter.com/Gq2aR4luLP— Akashdip Baral (@AkashdipBaral) November 20, 2019
The 31-year-old recently visited an animal shelter in Bengaluru to check on injured and formerly neglected dogs, sending a message to his fans to adopt animals rather than buy them.
“Virat Kohli is a fierce animal rights proponent who never hesitates to run out cruelty to animals any way he can. PETA India encourages everyone to follow his lead and always be an advocate for animals in need,” said PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera.
Past recipients of PETA India's Person of the Year award include Indian politician and writer Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice K.S. Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, Sonam Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan, and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Anushka Sharma wins this award 2017 and Virat Kohli in 2019. Those who aren't aware, PETA stands for People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals #JustSaying— ##ChowkidarLaasya (@LaasyaLaasya) November 20, 2019
