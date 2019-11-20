Register
17:03 GMT +320 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Surrogate mother

    Carrying Somebody’s Baby a Labour, It’s Another Job That Pays Bills - Indian Surrogate Mothers

    © Photo : Aakriti Sharma
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Surrogacy Bill 2019 will decide the fate of 22 to 33 million reproductive-age couples suffering from infertility in India. The government banned surrogacy for homosexual couples and single parents in 2013 and foreigners in 2015.

    Commercial surrogacy drew widespread public attention when Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, who already had two kids, Karan Johar and Tushar Kapoor opted for surrogacy because they could afford it. When the bill was introduced in the lower house in 2016, parliamentarians had argued that the misuse of surrogacy began after celebrities started opting for it.

    Surrogacy might have seemed like a dream for infertile couples but it has turned into a billion-dollar industry in the country. Critics of commercial surrogacy argue that it often leads to the exploitation of women along with compromising their health.

    However, surrogates have a different opinion. Jyoti Chaudhary, 24, a single mother of two, is six-months pregnant. She says she used to work as a coordinator at the same agency that hired her as a surrogate now.

    “I have two kids and ever since my husband left me, I am left with any support. My parents are no more. I don’t have a house and the money from the earlier job only made for a hand-to-mouth existence. I need to buy a plot and I will do so with the money I will earn from here", she says. “We are renting our wombs for nine months. It’s a labour and we are getting paid for it".

    She is currently living at the agency's shelter along with other women. Her medicine, food, clothes, everything is taken care of. At the end of the pregnancy, she will be getting around Rs. 500,000 ($6,958).

    • Surrogate mother
      Surrogate mother
      © Photo : Aakriti Sharma
    • Surrogate mother
      Surrogate mother
      © Photo : Aakriti Sharma
    1 / 2
    © Photo : Aakriti Sharma
    Surrogate mother

    A Delhi-based infertility management expert Dr K.D. Nayar has told Sputnik, that in reality surrogate mothers are hired by agencies and most of the surrogacy money is pocketed by the agency while baby carriers only get around Rs.100,000-200,000 at the end of the pregnancy.

    In India, infertility has been a social issue for the longest time. Women were often harassed, especially in rural areas, for not being able to conceive. Surrogacy changed this, as they could get a fertile woman to carry their baby.

    “Carrying somebody else’s child also gives us happiness that they will be able to get kids because of us. We need money, they want a kid and when both the parties are happy, there shouldn’t be any other problem", says Bimla, 29, a single mother of a three-year-old girl.

    Bimla, who is from Uttarakhand, says: “We don’t understand the Bill but banning surrogacy will limit options for people who want to conceive".

    With the Bill about to become a law, many such women from poor backgrounds and no education will no longer have the option to support their families through surrogacy. However, Dr Nayar says that “a law is needed but so is surrogacy”.

    The current Bill only allows for altruistic surrogacy, which means couples will have to find a surrogate within their families.

    “This leaves limited options for the couple. The only options that they have are sister or sister-in-law, who already has kids. This will also put families under tremendous pressure and the woman who will become a surrogate mother is vulnerable to exploitation within the family, chances are she is forced to do it", says Dr Nayar.

    Stating that we need commercial surrogacy, Dr Nayar contends: “But it needs to be regulated for these women who are exploited by the agencies. There should be a system that money directly goes to the surrogate mothers and not through the agencies. Choices are limited with altruistic surrogacy".

    Related:

    Malaysian Man Arrested With Live Human Embryo at Indian Airport - Reports
    Twitterstorm Erupts over Proposed Indian Law Banning Commercial Surrogacy
    India Set to Stop ‘Rent-a-Womb’ Surrogacy with Stringent Law That May Invite 10-Year Jail Term
    Tags:
    Job, woman, surrogate, surrogate mother, couples, Reproduction, Lok Sabha, Parliament, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 23, 2019.
    Tourism, Medicine and Defence in North Korea: Rare Photos of Kim Jong-un Inspecting His Country
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse