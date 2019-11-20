We Should Thank the CIA, Says the Star of ‘Jack Ryan’ as Show Now Available in 3 Indian Languages

New Delhi (Sputnik): “Jack Ryan” actor John Krasinski says that Americans should thank and appreciate the work of the US Central Intelligence Agency because "without the agency who would prop up foreign dictators, stage coups and play with mind-control drugs?"

The actor spoke to reporters before the release of season 2 of the TV show, saying that “the CIA is something that we should all not only cherish but be saying thank you for every single day.”

Author Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” becomes the first international Amazon Original Series to be made available in three Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is the voice of Jack Ryan in the Hindi dubbed version.

“I’m a huge fan of spy thrillers. I have loved Tom Clancy’s novels and I’m thrilled to be lending my voice for my all-time favorite character, Jack Ryan. The first season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan was an exciting roller coaster ride and now with the second season, stakes only get higher. I hope the audience enjoys watching the Hindi version of the show as much as I enjoyed dubbing for it,” Vivek said in a statement.

Season 1 and Season 2 of the action-thriller are now available on Prime Video in all three languages.

The first season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan was one of the most watched shows of 2018, both in India and across the world. With the launch of Season 2, a large number of viewers will now have the option to watch the series in their local language.