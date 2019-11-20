Pakistani Army Spokesperson Gets Ripped for 'Attacking' Hindutva Over Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): As politicians and people from both India and Pakistan often lock horns while exchanging verbal volleys due to complicated history and territorial disputes, a Pakistani Army spokesperson has irked Twitter users with his views on Hindutva.

Answering the question from an Indian journalist "where do you find hope?", a Pakistan Army spokesperson, known for often expressing his army’s annoyance and objection over cross border firings since India’s recent decision on Kashmir’s special status, has tweeted “in truth, honesty and kindness which is not common to religion of Hindutva”.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the spokesman, has also stated that the “brave Kashmiris” are under a brutal siege by India.

In truth, honesty and kindness which is not common to Hindutva.

For brave Kashmiris under brutal siege it is in self confidence, resilience and faith in Almighty. https://t.co/6quhgvzGmg — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) November 19, 2019

Indian Twitterians were quick to attack Ghafoor for “defaming Hindu values” on Twitter and slammed him for using his religious prejudice for political gain.

You are defaming Hindu value right on Twitter and I can see why Hindus are only 2% or so in Pakistan now from a good number in 1947.



This is not the language of an Army Officer but some Low Life Terrorist.



Clearly, You have got Rid of Morals for good long back.

Appalling. — Dev 🇮🇳 (@Peaceful_Foodie) November 19, 2019

Here! Read and educate yourself.@peaceforchange ji.

Ap DG ISPR ho, Troll Nahi. Atleast get your concept of the " Hindutva" ideology right, with all due respect.@AdityaRajKaul Please aur literature diya karo Inhein... pic.twitter.com/qcjon5r57d — Vishesh Koul (@visheshkoul7) November 19, 2019

Aren't you ashamed of linking such words to religion. Any religion is based on best of all principles of humanity. Man I wish u guys rise above religion in your thoughts. Army ofcr should talk of bravery not religion. R u gonna be mullah later? — Vibgyor (@vibgyor3094) November 19, 2019

Lol Gafooras is so frightened of Hindutva 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Jobless Gafoora is nowdays at war with India on twitter 😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜 — Prashant Shekhar 🇮🇳 (@PsRana2903) November 19, 2019

Others were quick to remind him of Pakistan’s largest province of Balochistan, where there is an ongoing insurgency by Baloch nationalists against the government of Pakistan.

This is the Honesty and Kindness shown by #Pakistan Army which you are part of, to its own citizens. Now doing same with #Baloch, #Sindhis & #Pakhtuns and #Ahmadiya Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus & Christians in your country & in illegally occupied part of J&K pic.twitter.com/aOXEOkLgzF — chaanakya.brf (@ChaanakyaBrf) November 20, 2019

In truth, honesty and kindness which jihadis and Islamists have no relation with. For brave Kashmiri Pandits, Baluchis, Sindhis facing genocide and under brutal seige, resilience and faith in the Supreme Being. — Ved Bhattacharya 🇮🇳 (@NubraWarrior) November 19, 2019

Others responded with memes and jokes.

Pak Tweeter Army is brave😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ywRICVugXp — Satya Gavel (@IMSatyaGavel) November 20, 2019

Whatever you are smoking, is great quality 😀 — For a better India🇮🇳 (@VineetaNM) November 20, 2019

🤣🤣🤣 gafoora you get me everytime..

how much did u drink tonight pic.twitter.com/5xNMmrFP2W — Krishna (@AtomicLove123) November 19, 2019

The tweet from Ghafoor comes in the wake of India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of it into two federally administered territories.

Article 370 of the Constitution of India, linked to the decades old special status of Jammu and Kashmir, was revoked to quell almost 30 years of terrorist disturbances that had stunted progress in the state.