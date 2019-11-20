West Indian Cricketer Chadwick Walton Bowls Over Fans With His ‘Punjabi Talk’ With Yuvraj Singh

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently became a tutor for West Indies player Chadwick Walton, offering him a few lessons about how to use a few Hindi and Punjabi phrases.
In a hilarious video of their conversation, Walton says in broken Punjabi and with a straight face, “Ki Karraya tu? Chal yaar, chaliye (What are you doing? Move buddy, let’s go)".
Yuvraj broke into laughter as Walton manages to copy him well and responded in Punjabi, “You move first, I will come later”.
Nice punjabi bro #ChadwickWalton 🤣🤣🤣🤣 😂😂😂😂 oh chal yaar chaliye😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NHcBImT7cS— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 18, 2019
The hilarious video clip has gone viral on social media, garnering over 39,000 views since posted.
The video also evoked several funny reactions, while many responded with emotional messages for Yuvraj over his retirement from international cricket this year.
🥰🥰🥰🥰😘😘😘😭😭😭miss you paaji... please come back...to team india i want you to see playing once again for atleast one last time😭😭😭— NIKHIL KUMAR SHARMA (@nikhilkumar_nks) November 20, 2019
Impressive !! 😀— Maratha Arabians (@MarathaArabians) November 19, 2019
In a couple of games can we expect @DJBravo47 celebrate with a bhangra after a wicket ?? #AalaReAala #MarathaArabians
The real Hero and Best Hero of the Indian team.. Always you rock bro..— duraiarasan (@durai868) November 18, 2019
Even though India's middle-over batting linchpin has called it quits from the national team, Yuvraj is still active on the pitch and takes part in different tournaments.
He is currently playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 league for Maratha Arabians. The T10 league is a sports entertainment format of 10-over cricket championship approved by the Emirates Cricket Board.
