YouTuber Posing as Lufthansa Airline Pilot Arrested at Delhi Airport

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which looks after the security of airports in India, nabbed a pilot impersonator using a Lufthansa Airlines - Germany's flag carrier and largest airline - uniform at Delhi’s Airport, officials said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Lufthansa Airlines’ Chief Security Officer (CSO) Aditya Pathania informed a CISF officer at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport about a suspected passenger disguising himself as a Flight Captain with Lufthansa Airlines, according to a report by a senior CISF official.

The CSO said that the impostor was in possession of an ID card identifying him as a captain with Lufthansa Airlines, that appeared to be a fake used to access privilege at airports.

"Following the information, our officer accompanied Pathania and the suspect was located at one of the boarding gates. The accused passenger was nabbed and later identified as Rajan Mahbubani, who was wearing Flight Captain’s Uniform with Lufthansa which was bound for Kolkata by Air Asia flight," the CISF official said.

During questioning, he revealed that he used to shoot You tube videos based on aviation facilities and obtained the Lufthansa fake ID card in Bangkok to continue his vlogs.

"The passenger was offloaded and handed over to the Airport Police on the complaint given by (CSO) for further legal action," the officer added.

During detailed investigation, it was found that the accused was fond of getting himself photographed while wearing the uniforms of different professions.

"The accused had also shot videos wearing wearing different uniforms on TikTok. He has also traveled on different occasions using the same modus operandi," said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police, IGI Airport.