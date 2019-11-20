Just a Regular Day at Work! Pak Journo Hurls Abuse on Camera When His Report is Impeded

An unidentified reporter in Pakistan landed in an embarrassing situation after he hurled abuse at the man who interrupted his piece to camera. The whole goof-up was caught on camera and soon made its way to social media platforms.
The reporter became visibly irked and pushed the passer-by who had walked into his frame and stood in front of the camera.
Wait for it.. pic.twitter.com/qhzrcUNeS9— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 19, 2019
Netizens soon took the opportunity to mock the reporter, while several others were left in fits of laughter over the reporter’s hurls in Punjabi.
That's just a regular day at office for a Pakistani journalist. YouTube is full of Pakistani journalist bloopers and oops moments— Bad Rum (@Bad_Rum) November 19, 2019
Still handles the scene, better than this reporter. pic.twitter.com/ir1ySC1VQ3— Vikrant (@VikraantHM) November 19, 2019
Many walked down memory lane and remembered infamous Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab. In a similar video, Chand Nawab was interrupted by passengers during his reporting session on a railway station.
Nawab, however, made several attempts to sign off but failed hilariously. The viral video of Chand Nawab also inspired a scene in a Bollywood movie called “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”.
Now don't tell me that there will be another #Bollywood movie will be made....These #Pakistanis at times are really very funny.— ranveer (@ranveer__singh) November 19, 2019
A Pakistani journalist was earlier mocked for standing neck-deep in the middle of a flooded region and delivering a live report.
ज़लज़ला रिपोर्टिंग #StopLynchings #WeMissSRKOnBigScreen #PakArmy #Afghanistan #Pakistan @chitraaum @SushantBSinha @sardesairajdeep @sardanarohit pic.twitter.com/IttMAO1s6R— Mohit Singh (@coolindian) July 27, 2019
