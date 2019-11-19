Register
23:24 GMT +319 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Army soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division’s 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team and South Korean soldiers take their position during a demonstration of the combined arms live-fire exercise as a part of the annual joint military exercise Foal Eagle between South Korea and the United States at the Rodriquez Multi-Purpose Range Complex in Pocheon, north of Seoul, South Korea. (File)

    Seoul, Washington Cease Talks on Hosting US Military Over Trump’s $5 Billion Demand

    © AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    281
    Subscribe

    The second day of defense talks between the US and South Korea came to a screeching halt on Tuesday after officials were unable to see eye-to-eye on Washington’s financial demands concerning Seoul’s hosting of tens of thousands of US troops.

    South Korea's Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday that Washington and Seoul’s negotiations on the shared costs of hosting some 28,500 US military service members in South Korea were placed on the backburner over the US’ alleged demand for $5 billion in stationing costs.

    “The US believes that the share of defense spending should be increased significantly by creating a new category” outside of Special Measures Agreement framework the two countries have used for decades, the foreign ministry statement said, according to The Japan Times.

    The reported $5 billion fee would be a staggering increase from the previous year’s $923 million bill footed by Seoul. US officials have yet to confirm $5 billion was the total demanded.

    “It is true that there is a substantial difference between the US side’s overall proposal and the principles we pursue,” South Korean negotiator Jeong Eun Bo said during a news conference, as reported by Reuters. “The talks could not proceed as planned as the US side left first.”

    The outlet reported that James DeHart, a negotiator for the US Department of State, argued at a press briefing following the breakdown that proposals “put forward by the Korean negotiating team were not responsive to our request for fair and equitable burden sharing.”

    However, he also claimed the US walked away from the negotiating table to give South Korea “time to reconsider.”

    US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who was in the Philippines earlier this week, echoed his similar, previous comments on South Korea’s wealth as he discussed negotiations that he clarified were being led by the US State Department.

    "I'm sure it's in capable hands," he said, reported Reuters. "South Korea is a wealthy country. They can and should contribute more. And beyond that I will leave it to the State Department to work out the particulars."

    Though Esper has warned about the benefits China and North Korea may reap from the fracture in relations between South Korea and Japan, it appears Beijing is also stepping up to the table in areas Washington is making difficult.

    Amid the halted negotiations with the US, South Korea has been able to make strides in bolstering its “bilateral exchanges and cooperation in defense” with China during the sidelines of regional security talks in Bangkok, Thailand, according to Seoul’s Ministry of National Defense, reported The Daily Telegraph. As part of the agreement, Beijing and Seoul will reportedly set up more military hotlines, and South Korean Minister of Defense Jeong Kyeong Doo is expected to visit China in 2020.

    This breakdown in talks with Seoul is not the only trouble for the US on the Korean Peninsula. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also recently responded to US President Donald Trump’s admonishing of Pyongyang over their “rabid dog” comments on former Vice President Joe Biden and chided the planned US-North Korea summits as “useless” events that “President Trump touts as his achievements.”

    “If the US does not really want to let go of its dialogue with us, it should make a decision to withdraw its hostile policy of viewing us as an enemy,” Kim said on Monday.

    He added that North Korea is “not interested in such useless talks anymore. We will not give anything to the US president to brag about when we have received nothing in return.”

    Related:

    South Korea to Purchase 20 More F-35 Jets, Expanding Future Fleet to 60 Total
    South Korea’s Moon Calls for ‘Crucial’ Spending Increases Amid Flagging Economy
    Study Finds DPRK’s 2017 H-Bomb Test Was 17 Times Stronger Than Hiroshima Blast
    North Korea Confirms Successful Test of Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile
    North Korea: US’ ‘Provocative’ Air Exercises Put Nuclear Talks on ‘Verge of Extinction’
    Tags:
    Mark Esper, Kim Jong-un, Joe Biden, Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang, DPRK, North Korea, South Korea, Tokyo, Beijing, Washington, Seoul, US military, State Department, U.S. Department of State
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 23, 2019.
    Tourism, Medicine and Defence in North Korea: Rare Photos of Kim Jong-un Inspecting His Country
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse