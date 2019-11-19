Is India Becoming A Haven for Foreign Criminals?

New Delhi (Sputnik): Foreign nationals commit at least six cases of crime every day in India, says a recent report.

According to the latest statistics from India’s National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), 49 percent of the 2,242 crimes committed by foreigners in 2017 happened in the state of West Bengal.

“West Bengal is near the border which makes it easy for the criminals to get in easily,” a senior police official told Sputnik while requesting anonymity.

Earlier in 2016, a total of 1,226 criminal cases were attributed to foreign residents in India, however, since then, the cases have surged alarmingly, by up to 82 percent.

India’s national capital, New Delhi statistically hosts the most foreign guests in the country.

Reports reveal that the city witnessed around 173 cases of non-Indians committing felonies ranging from cyber-crime to theft and fraud.

As many as 11 murders and 16 rape cases allegedly involving foreigners were reported in 2017.

Around 1,285 cases of non-natives of India illegally entering or extending their stay in India have also been noted, the data suggests.

“They enter the country illegally or with forged documents and tend to stay here even after their visas expire,” the police official said.

On the other hand, the study also highlights how some Indians commit crimes against foreigners in the country, which welcomes nearly 10 million travellers and immigrants every year.

In 2017, a total of 9.6 million international citizens visited India, registering a total of 492 cases against Indian nationals.

While New Delhi witnessed the maximum number of complaints from outsiders, the central and southern states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu also emerged as unsafe spots for foreigners in India.

Surprisingly, despite being a terror hotspot, the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, sometimes described as “heaven on earth” did not witness any crimes against foreigners at all.