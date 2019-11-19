Trailer of Movie on Surgical Strike That Shook Mughal Emperor Shakes Twitter

New Delhi (Sputnik): T-Series released the trailer of Tanhaji The Unsung Hero on YouTube on Tuesday morning and it has already garnered more than 400,000 views.

Twitter has been hit by a storm called #TanhajiTrailer with more than 50,000 tweets praising new the period drama. The movie is a Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Ajay Devgn FFilms production directed by Om Raut focusing on the character of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the Maratha Empire.

The power-packed trailer promises action, impactful visuals, dance numbers, strong characters and background music that will send chills down your spine.

Set in the 17th century, the film is special for Ajay Devgan, who is playing Tanaji, as it is 100th film of his career and also because he is starring opposite his wife Kajol, who plays the role of Tanaji’s wife Savitribai Malusare. Saif Ali Khan’s performance as Uday Bhan – a Rajput working for the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb – already has its own followers.

The film has taken a chapter from the great fight for Kondhana, a hill fortress southwest of the city of Pune where Taanaji took on Uday Bhan so as to erect the saffron flag in the fortress, a symbol of Marathas.

Netizens can’t stop applauding the trailer of the movie, which is set for release on 4 February.

'Spellbound & Speechless' 1st

trailer preview of #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior @ajaydevgn you simply mind boggling.

A war film in 3D which will make every Maratha proud @omraut fabulous stuff @itsKajolD you infuse freshness

#SaifAliKhan very menacing @TSeries@ADFFilms pic.twitter.com/SdihwAIgWo — Nishant Bhuse (@nishantbhuse) November 18, 2019

#TanhajiTrailer is Grand & Epic !!

Impressive Visuals, Spectacular war Sequences, Strong Cast, Super Background Score, Effective Music and A Promising Storyline. @ajaydevgn at his Best and The Intensity in his Eyes takes it to another level. Saif Ali Khan Impressed Me Most 💪💥 — Box Office Stats (@boxoffice_stats) November 19, 2019

India, a country with one of the most enriched history in the world.

Every time creators take stand to recreate such events, my soul fills with pride.

A bit more investment in the VFX department and we can show the world some of the best dramas on the big screen#TanhajiTrailer. pic.twitter.com/mIaoq4qG8i — Sayan Mazumder (@SayanMa74334498) November 19, 2019

This dance step Of AD and Kajol🤩🤩

Too cute and priceless ♥️#TanhajiTrailer pic.twitter.com/RcWMiFrRdK — a. (@a52983373) November 19, 2019

Today a GLIMPSE of golden chapter of MARATHA HISTORY will unfold

India will come to know about a great unsung warrior#TanhajiTrailer pic.twitter.com/2GAwvM2Kb4 — naman pandit (@namanpndit) November 19, 2019

​Saif and Ajay last collaborated in National Award-winning Omkara 12 years ago.. Ajay and Kajol are also coming together nine years after their last film, Toonpur Ka Super Hero.