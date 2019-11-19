Airbnb, IOC Announce Global Olympic Partnership to Support UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

New Delhi (Sputnik): In line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to provide travel options that are economically empowering, socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Airbnb have joined forces to support the Olympic Movement through to 2028.

As per the official site of United Nations, Sustainable Development Goals are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. It addresses global challenges including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Airbnb have announced a significant agreement to support the Olympic Movement through to 2028. The efforts will be in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals to provide travel options that are economically empowering, socially inclusive, and environmentally sustainable.

The IOC’s strategic roadmap for the future and Airbnb’s mission to promote sustainable travel is in line with the Olympic Agenda 2020.

The agreement will also support the sustainability objectives of the Olympic Movement (an organised and permanent action, carried out under the supreme authority of the IOC, of all individuals and entities who are inspired by the values of Olympism) and includes accommodation provisions that will reduce costs for Olympic organisers and stakeholders, minimise the need for construction of new accommodation infrastructure for the Olympic Games, and generate direct revenue for local hosts and communities.

“Our Olympic partnership will ensure that the Games are the most inclusive, accessible and sustainable yet, and leave a lasting positive legacy for athletes and host communities", said Airbnb Co-founder Joe Gebbia.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “With Airbnb’s support, we will also develop new opportunities for athletes around the world to develop their own direct revenue streams through the promotion of physical activity and the Olympic values".

“From this partnership there will also be direct benefit for athletes beyond the $5 billion the IOC is distributing during this Olympiad for their benefit to Organising Committees and sports organisation around the world", Bach added.