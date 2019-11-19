'Festival Mode' on: Tinder Launches New Feature in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): Dating app Tinder has come up with a new in-app user experience that will help in connecting festival attendees in India before they arrive onsite.

Through the app, users can add a badge to their profile highlighting their planned festival destination. From there, they have the ability to match and chat with other users attending the same event before they arrive.

Festival Mode started rolling out on 19 November and will give access to event-specific badges to users. After festivals including EDC Las Vegas, Bonnaroo, British Summer Time and EDC, Orlando, Festival Mode will have its debut in India with the Bacardi NH7 Weekender in Pune.

“We are constantly working towards making the Tinder experience more intentional and seeking ways for users to not only find matches with like-minded interests but also to showcase themselves in a more purposeful manner,” says Taru Kapoor, General Manager, Tinder and Match Group.

“We know our diverse community values connecting over shared interests, and with Festival Mode we are introducing an innovative new way for Tinder users to make IRL connections.”

“Tinder is a reflection of its community, and as our members seek new, varied experiences, we are excited to be there to enable more meaningful connections,” Kapoor adds.

According to a Google report, dating searches are catching up with matrimony queries, with a 40 percent increase in the former over the past year. The dating app market is expected to be worth $100 million in the next five to eight years.