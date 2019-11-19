S Korean Foreign Ministry Official Says Vessels Seized by Houthis Include 2 S Korean Ships - Report

A South Korean Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday, cited by Reuters, that two of the three seized vessels were South Korean.

According to another official, cited by Reuters, at least two South Korean nationals were on board one of the vessels seized by the Houthis in the southern end of the Red Sea.

Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Maliki said on Monday that the Houthis seized only one vessel in the Red Sea and that the exact number of people on board and their nationalities had not been clearly established.

Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, has been fighting the Houthi movement for over four years. The conflict in Yemen has been described by the United Nations as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with nearly 80 percent of the 24 million population of the nation currently in need of aid and protection.