Sri Lankan Spinner Wows Fans with His Bone-Cracking ‘Frog In A Blender’ Bowling Action

New Delhi (Sputnik): Sri Lankan spinner Kevin Koththiigoda has given bone-cracking sensations to many batsmen while making cricket lovers remember South African left arm spinner Paul Adams’s unique bowling action from 1995 that was dubbed as akin to a “Frog in a Blender."

Sri Lankan spinner Kevin Koththiigoda, currently playing for the Bangla Tigers in Abu Dhabi T10 league, took cricket fans by surprise by outdoing South African Paul Adams' inspired bowling action.

The even whackier version of it left the twitterati baffled and also concerned, amid fears his bowling action might result in long-term injury.

Not going to last for long. The action is sure to give him a lot of injuries, especially in the shoulder and neck regions. — Gaurang Dandwate (@Gaurang_TheBeat) November 17, 2019

Wow a guy got to play professional cricket but the Wisden hall of famers in the comments section not impressed. — TJ (@TJRamaDoss) November 17, 2019

as a physical therapist I can say this guy won't last long but wish him all the best — rajinder (@rajinder91) November 17, 2019

He is just 2019 version of The great Paul Adams from 🇿🇦 https://t.co/vkXhD8za3j — Hemaang (@JrSehgal) November 16, 2019

Koththiigoda is not the only player being compared to Paul Adam. Indian player Shivil Kaushik is also described as a “Frog in a Blender”.

Almost same as Karnataka's shivil Kaushik, But where is he? Shivil is not playing even domestic cricket!! — Naveena H O (@naveenahonavee) November 17, 2019

Kevin Koththigoda from Sri Lanka playing in #T10League. Similar types of bowling action with Shivil Kaushik who played for Gujarat Lions in #IPL pic.twitter.com/rHuHDf3Zdq — Rohit Sharma FC (@Ro45FC) November 16, 2019

The unorthodox South African spinner Paul Adams had a unique bowling action with his limbs flailing all over the place like a frog. He was famously known after his bowling was described as "a frog in a blender" after he toured England in 1995-96.