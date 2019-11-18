5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Mindanao, Philippines - USGS

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake has hit 92 kilometres from Cotabato city on the island of Mindanao, the Philippines, the Unites States Geological Survey reported.
The tremor occurred at 13:22:12 (UTC) at a depth of 25.8 kilometres.
There are no immediate reports of any casualties or damage caused by the quake.
In late October, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines second-largest island of Mindanao, located in the south of the country.
