5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Mindanao, Philippines - USGS

The Philippines is located in a seismically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The archipelago lies along the border between the Philippine Sea plate and the Eurasian plate, which collide and increase the seismic activity in the area.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake has hit 92 kilometres from Cotabato city on the island of Mindanao, the Philippines, the Unites States Geological Survey reported.

Keep safe mga ka fanmily ko diri sa Mindanao.. pic.twitter.com/wKmIMeokr3 — ∞ KIANO (FANBŌY) ビントイ✨💛🦁🏄 (@everlastkiano) November 18, 2019

​The tremor occurred at 13:22:12 (UTC) at a depth of 25.8 kilometres.

AS OF POSTING QUAKE JOLTS PARTS OF MINDANAO!

BE SAFE~ pic.twitter.com/YpZAco8WXV — Pyuri💙💛 (@ItsMe_Pyuri) November 18, 2019

​There are no immediate reports of any casualties or damage caused by the quake.

In late October, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines second-largest island of Mindanao, located in the south of the country.