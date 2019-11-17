New Delhi (Sputnik): Mumbai witnessed an iconic celebration of music last night when global singing sensations Katy Perry and Dua Lipa made their fans groove to their popular tunes at the D Y Patil Stadium.

Singing sensation Dua Lipa won everyone's hearts with her performance at a Mumbai concert on Saturday night.

Lipa earlier showed her ability to make the vest of things after getting was stuck in traffic while heading to Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s residence, the Indian Times of India reports.

Not to be bogged down, the celebrated singer struck a goofy pose. Taking to social media, she wrote, "Nothing like Mumbai's traffic jam" alongside her snap

​Netizens responded by saying she was most welcome to enjoy the city’s traffic snarls. Others said Mumbai had acquired international notoriety through her post, while another group said she should also visit the Indian city of Bengaluru and then make a comparison.

Congrats Mumbai, #mumbaitraffic has become world famous thanks to @DUALIPA sharing on her IG stories. Also, these two scooty paparazzis 😂 pic.twitter.com/DatzyKKGt6 — आRIF (@arifkhan7) November 17, 2019

😜😍



Heat ? It's the cooler period of the yr Katy ☺️



LA 33°N is above Tropic of Cancer. Hmm!



Mumbai 19°N , Chennai13°N are in tropical region.

Humidity yeah. 😘



Traffic 😀 is part of the whole tour package. What about all the honking people r so horny here 🎺📯🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♀️😬 pic.twitter.com/YZwrmzWMFD — Nithin Juicewala⚡Juice guy🔋 (@nithin_zen) November 17, 2019

Lmao @DUALIPA is stuck in traffic 🤭 Welcome to #Mumbai ❤️😅 Guaranteed it will blow your mind! Mwahh💋 All the best for the concert tonight! I'm gonna miss it😭😭 but I love youuu!! #OnePlusMusicFestival #DuaLipa — Dishaa Burdya (@Dishaa_24) November 16, 2019

According to the Indian daily, Dua Lipa later had a great time with Shahrukh Khan, with the latter taking to social media to post several photographs with her.

The Bollywood star described Dua Lipa as a charming and beautiful young lady with a wonderful voice.

The signature event of the day was the concert, where Katy and Dua wowed their fans through their musical numbers, leaving everyone asking for more.