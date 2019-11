At least seven were killed and eight were injured on Sunday after a gas pipeline exploded in Chittagong, Bangladesh, according to a police official.

Local police chief Mohammed Mohsin said that the blast caused sections of the boundary wall of a nearby building to collapse.

According to him, at least 25 people have been hospitalized.

The rescue operation is under way. Firefighters have joined the rescue operation.

Chittagong is 216 kilometres (134 miles) southeast of the capital, Dhaka.