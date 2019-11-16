MiG-29K Fighter Aircraft Crashes in Goa - Indian Naval Sources

The aircraft involved in the crash was a training version of the fighter jet. Both pilots have managed to eject safely.

A MiG-29K fighter aircraft crashed in Goa, India on Saturday, local authorities reported. The jet crashed in an open place near a church in Verna.

The MIG 29 with two pilots crashed in an open place near to Verna church. The pilots ejected safely. One Fire Tender from Verna is on site and one from Margao and Fire Force Hqrs has been despatched. pic.twitter.com/zYln9OsPUs — Newton Sequeira (@NewtonSTOI) November 16, 2019

The Indian Navy said in a statement, the MiG-29K aircraft suffered an engine fire during a training mission, after take-off from the INS HANSA naval air station at Dabolim. The pilots, Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav, ejected safely, the statement added. According to preliminary estimations, the right engine caught fire after a bird hit it.

A search and rescue operation is currently underway.