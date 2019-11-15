Rent Indian Palace Suite Slept in by Oprah Winfrey, Princess Diana at Airbnb

New Delhi (Sputnik): The 21-year-old King of Jaipur has listed a private suite in his family's palace on Airbnb, the online marketplace for arranging or offering lodging, which has been slept in by veteran talk show host Oprah Winfrey and late Princess Diana, for $8,000 a night.

King Padmanabh Singh, who has dated American actress Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, is also a forward-thinking Indian monarch who spends his time travelling the world, studying in New York and Rome and walking in fashion shows, reports scmp.com.

Singh’s private suite is the first royal host on the platform.

While parts of the palace area are already open to the public, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom suite was previously used by the royal family to host high-profile guests like Oprah Winfrey and Princess Diana. It will be rented out for $8,000 a night starting January 2020.

Singh, whose family and friends call him “Pacho”, is the 303rd descendant of the royal family of Jaipur.

He became king in 2011 after the death of his grandfather, Sawai Man Singhji Bahadur, who was called “the last Maharaja of Jaipur” when he died because he ascended to the throne soon before royal privileges stopped being recognised in India.

The historic city of Jaipur is known for majestic palaces and also popularly called the Pink City of India.