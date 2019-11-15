ShameOnGautamGambhir: Ire as Indian Politician Spotted Devouring Snacks, Missing Air Pollution Meet

New Delhi (Sputnik): While Delhi and adjoining regions continue to gasp for breath for the fourth consecutive day as the Air Quality Index blows up to the “Hazardous” mark of 700, a high-level meeting was summoned to address the alarming spike in air pollution levels but Gautam Gambhir and several others gave were a no-show.

Twitter has erupted with an avalanche of reactions, leading to #ShameOnGautamGambhir trending on Twitter, as photographs of Gautam Gambhir, an MP from Delhi, having a fantastic time with his friends went viral on social media.

He was called out for skipping the meeting called to address the grave situation of Delhi.

The pictures of Gambhir having fun with his cricketer friend V.V.S. Laxman and commentator Jatin Sapru in Indore have gone viral.

Gambhir is in Indore as a commentator for the India vs Bangladesh cricket match.

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 15, 2019

The cricketer has been heavily criticised on social media from all sides, including the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, who has slammed him from its official Twitter handle.

The picture of Gambhir voraciously eating snacks with his mouth open was enough to get meme makers going, while many others condemned him over the seriousness of the issue.

Cricket is important 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NIAe1UPcFS — AAP KA NINJA (@ninja_aap) November 15, 2019

. @GautamGambhir was also not present during latest party meeting on Delhi elections and when prime minister was meeting elected representatives and RWA Members of unauthorized colonies. think he feels he is above party rules because he does many things which a BJP MP never does. https://t.co/Ovz5eq0Gg6 — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) November 15, 2019

Parliamentary Committee meeting notice date 8 Nov was well in advance.@GautamGambhir You had 7 days to eat Jalebi & poha.



Expected from someone who could use body double for Election campaigning.

#ShameOnGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/d6pSkrK1iR — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) November 15, 2019

While Delhi chokes it's MP Gautam Gambhir enjoys sweet jalebi and fresh air of indore. He Rose to power just to feed his already established previlege #ShameOnGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/UzwjG1GOkR — Goutham (@Goutham09828240) November 15, 2019

Cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir was not the only politician to skip the meetin organised by Parliament's Standing Committee on Urban Development. Only 4 out of 29 on the list turned up for the meeting.

The parliamentary committee that called the meeting raised a strong objection over just four MPs turning up for the meeting.

The meeting was attended by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party, Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference, and C.R. Patil of the BJP.

The meeting was called on Friday at 11 a.m. after the air quality in Delhi further deteriorated for the fourth consecutive day.

The thick-blanket of smog and low visibility on the roads all over Delhi forced the government to shut schools and extend the vehicle rationing odd-even scheme in Delhi.