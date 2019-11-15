Register
15:10 GMT +315 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supreme Court of India

    ‘Courting the Press’ Not a Requirement of Judiciary – Chief Justice of India

    © Wikipedia /
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s current chief justice of the apex court will demit the office on 17 November. Towards the end of his term, Justice Ranjan Gogoi gave several landmark judgements, including in one of the most contentious and long-drawn litigations in India, fought by Hindus and Muslims.

    Ahead of his retirement, Justice Gogoi in a statement expressed his disinclination to interact with media, as has been the practice by many of his predecessors.

    “As a public functionary, entrusted with onerous Constitutional duties to discharge, the idea of courting the press never endeared itself as a choice in the interest of my institution”, said Justice Gogoi in his statement issued on Friday. 

    The top judicial functionary of the country said, “…it is not the requirement of our institution for judges to reach to our citizenry through the press”. He said media outreach could at the most be symbolic of an extraordinary situation demanding an exception to the norm.

    In the same vein, Justice Gogoi also had a word of appreciation for the responsible media.

    “…I do wish to put on record that by and large, the press corps has been kind to my office as well as to our institution during my tenure at the helm of the institution. Even during trying times, when our institution was keeping an ambush or two at bay, most of the press displayed maturity and character and exercised exceptional discretion to prevent canards and falsehood from clogging the news space”, said Justice Gogoi.  

    Justice Gogoi also had a piece of advice for his judge colleagues. He said that the system requires its judges to "maintain" silence, while exercising their freedoms. “This is not to say that judges do not speak. They do speak but do so only out of functional necessity and no more. Bitter truths must remain in memory”.

    In early 2018, four senior judges of the Supreme Court, including Justice Gogoi himself, in an unprecedented move held a press conference to mount a virtual revolt against the then chief justice, listing a series of problems that they claimed were afflicting the country’s highest court.

    Several judgements handed down during the time of Justice Gogoi had by default favoured the present ruling dispensation, the latest being the land dispute case in Ayodhya and the clean chit to the Narendra Modi government in the French Rafale deal.

    Justice Gogoi was also dragged into allegations of sexual harassment, after a former employee of the Supreme Court levelled accusations against him. He, however, termed the allegations “false” and an attempt to undermine the judiciary.  

     

    Related:

    India’s Supreme Court Refuses to Issue Order on Kashmir Restrictions
    Supreme Court of India: Hindus to Get Ayodhya; Alternate Land Offered to Muslims
    Indian Court Rejects Plea for Probe into Corruption Allegations Against Modi Gov't Over Rafale Deal
    Tags:
    Supreme Court of India, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse