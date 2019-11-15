‘Eggspensive’ Indian Five Star Hotels Amuse Bollywood Stars with Food Prices, Twitter Hysterical

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s extravagant and luxurious five star hotels have begun to amuse loaded Bollywood biggies with their unreal prices for simple orders like eggs and fruits.

On Friday, country’s top singer and composer Shekhar Ravjiani took to Twitter and shared a picture of an “eggxorbiant” bill charging him $24 approx. (Rs. 1,672) for three egg whites at a fancy hotel.

An entire tray of 30 eggs usually costs around $3 (about Rs.200) in local Indian shops.

Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites???

That was an Eggxorbitant meal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YJwHlBVoiR — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) November 14, 2019

​The bill quickly triggered rib-tickling reactions from netizens on Twitter, who called the food pricing at Indian five-star hotels “eggstreamly” over-the-top (OTT).

Normal eggs with the "Hyatt Eggs"..!! 🥚 pic.twitter.com/tiAkwTZ9S5 — The Debonair (Whale) (@TheDebonair19) November 15, 2019

ANDAaaz apna apna 😭😝 Ye toh eggtremely shocking hai 😲 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) November 14, 2019

The service charge of 5% is maybe for the chicken which laid the eggs — No Show Rajneesh (@GochiwaleGuruji) November 14, 2019

Plz help the dwindling economy in whichever way you can Shekhar🙏😂#GujaratModel — Nishant Pant (@nishantpant_in) November 15, 2019

This is insane, in this amount atleast 160 JNU student can live easily for a month in their hostel in capital Delhi...😖😖😖😖 — #FindingGaurav © (@confess2gaurav) November 15, 2019

Hotel must have killed 3 chickens to get 3 fresh eggs.,😂 — Vinod Sajnani 🇮🇳 (@vinodsajnani) November 14, 2019

​This is not the first time that a five-star hotel has stumped a Bollywood biggie with an over-priced food bill.

Earlier, in July, actor Rahul Bose tweeted about how he was charged $7 approx. (Rs. 442) for just two bananas.

The actor posted a video showing off the fancy freebies like chocolate cookies and decorative flowers, while asking his followers, “Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence?”

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

​After what happened with Ravjiani today, netizens patted him a “there, there” for his own “#RahulBoseMoment”.

This is his #RahulBose moment 🤣 — GAURAV SHARMA (@gauravsharma813) November 14, 2019

