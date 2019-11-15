Pak’s Technology Minister Gets Lampooned for Planning Internet Service in Indian Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): Kashmir has been on tenterhooks since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status on 5 August and its bifurcation into two federally administered territories. Mobile internet services and pre-paid services remain suspended in the Kashmir Valley as a preventive security measure.

Against the backdrop of a 100-day internet blockade in Indian-administered Kashmir, Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said they are looking at options to provide internet in the Indian side of Kashmir.

"Internet is considered a fundamental right nowadays.. I have asked SPRACO to check the feasibility of providing internet to caged citizens of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir via satellite" - @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/nre1PxoJqG — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) November 14, 2019

​Terming the internet a fundamental right, the Pakistani minister said that whatever technical support is required, his Ministry of Science and Technology will provide internet connectivity in Kashmir.

Chaudhry’s comment on providing satellite internet did not resonate with netizens.

Netizens in Pakistan are pointing out the hypocrisy of a government that has shutdown internet services in some parts of its own country while talking about providing services in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Panjgur main 1.5 mahiney se internet serivice band hay bagiar kisi reason, khudara phelay apney logon ko internet phr dosron k barey socho pic.twitter.com/pz7aFEfKMW — Adnan khan (@AdnanRahim366) November 14, 2019

This gives us ideas to help Sindhi, Baluchis and more humans. Let’s start doing it and liberate them. — Manoj Thakur (@mathakur) November 15, 2019

I think at first you should focuss on providing internet to people living in AJK and Gilgit. You and your govt is doing nothing in this way. — Muhammad Junaid Ahmed (@a_junaid786) November 15, 2019

​There were some who lambasted the government for “too much talk and too little action”; while there are others who welcomed the initiative.

Let’s not talk about Kashmir anymore because we have seen too much talk and too little mitigation. Instead, go and work on providing free broadband to Pakistanis at railway stations, bus stops, airports, IT parks and shopping centres. — Syed Sharfuddin (@_Sharaf) November 15, 2019

Good going dear minister, good slap on Indians faces — Hateem Soomro (@HateemSoomro) November 14, 2019

​A lot of people are mocking the Pakistani minister for talking of providing internet in Kashmir while his country itself lags behind in the field of innovation and technology.

if internet is fundamental rights in the world, why its suspended in Turbat kech Balochistan since 2015? Or it's just fundamental rights for Kashmiris ? — Delaawar Baloch (@yagibaloch11) November 14, 2019

He should understand concept of this Achievement & Capability ..



Allah ne Muh kuch bhi bakne ko nahi diya hai.. it's ok ! pic.twitter.com/96cdkGcxuu — KRISHNA PRATAP SINGH (@Myselfkp) November 14, 2019

And people are congratulating him for providing internet via satellite 🤣🤣🤣 this is what us naya Pakistan.. And he is science and tech minister 😀😁 — @vadiraj (@kashyapabramha) November 14, 2019

Freedom is the most superior fundamental right of every human being. Please see if there is a 'scientific way' to provide that to Kashmiris too. — Usman Ashraf (@uash_1) November 15, 2019

​Islamabad and New Delhi have been at loggerheads over Kashmir since they attained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both countries govern part of Kashmir while claiming the entire territory.