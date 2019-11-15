Indian Home Minister Hits Out at Opposition Over Rafale Verdict by Top Court

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Supreme Court of India on Thursday dismissed a review petition seeking a criminal probe into the controversial $8.7 billion Rafale fighter jet deal between the Indian government and French company Dassault Aviation.

Striking at India's main opposition Congress Party, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has called the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Rafale deal a befitting reply to those politicians and parties who rely on “malicious and baseless campaigns.”

Shah has said that the disruption of Parliament over Rafale was a sham and the time could have been better utilised for the welfare of people.

In a series of twitter posts, Shah also sought an apology from the Congress and its leader.

Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the review petition on #Rafale is a befitting reply to those leaders and parties who rely on malicious and baseless campaigns.



Today’s decision, yet again, reaffirms Modi sarkar’s credentials as a govt which is transparent and corruption free. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 14, 2019

“Now, it has been proved that disruption of Parliament over #Rafale was a sham. The time could have been better utilised for the welfare of people. After today's rebuke from SC, Congress and its leader, for whom politics is above national interest must apologise to the nation,” said Shah in a tweet.

“Today’s decision, yet again, reaffirms Modi sarkar’s credentials as a govt which is transparent and corruption free,” he added.

Nevertheless, the Congress Party blamed the government for misleading people on the issue.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress Party’s ex-president who based his election campaign on the Rafale issue earlier this summer, said that Justice Joseph of the Supreme Court has opened a “huge door into investigation of the RAFALE scam.”

“An investigation must now begin in full earnest. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must also be set up to probe this scam,” Rahul Gandhi, who resigned from the party president post after suffering an election debacle in April-May this year, said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, while briefing at the party headquarters, added that the ruling party has a habit of celebrating without going into the details of the court’s order.

Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi had criticised the BJP government before the Lok Sabha elections for its $8.7 billion deal to buy 36 fully loaded Rafale fighter aircraft from French company Dassault Aviation.