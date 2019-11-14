Twitter Activists Bare It All in Solidarity with Singer Rabi Pirzada After X-Rated Videos Leak

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada hogged the headlines earlier this month after her nude pictures and videos were leaked online, remaining in the spotlight for a long time while struggling to have them taken down.

The lewd leak of Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada’s photos and videos has triggered a social media campaign, with women posting their nudes along with the hashtags #IamRabiPizada and #SupportRabiPirzada.

Mumbai-based Pakistani-Afghan actress Malisha Heena and Ishika Borah, who describes herself as “India’s only original pornstar” in her Twitter bio, have created special Twitter accounts to share their nude photographs in a bid to show solidarity with Rabi.

Days after the pictures spread online like a wildfire, the singer announced her decision to quit the show business and start a new life.

She shared the pictures of “self-drawn sketches” of the Mecca Madina, the Muslim pilgrimage centre in Saudi Arabia, in an apparent attempt to atone for her sins #savesoul.

The singer has been top-trending news in Pakistan for days, with people criticising her for recording less-than-PG videos. Some are also coming up with various theories, speculating on the reasons behind the leaked pictures and videos.

However, it is still unclear how her pictures made their way to cyberspace, but several people have suggested that she is a victim of revenge porn, while many have called it a political conspiracy.

Earlier, Rabi had threatened to kill Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his decision on Kashmir by wearing a suicide vest in a picture and in another video threatened to kill him with snakes, a lion, and an alligator.