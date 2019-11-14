Bollywood Power Couple Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Stun Netizens on First Wedding Anniversary

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood’s most romantic power couple – Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate the first anniversary of their married life on Thursday.

Kick-starting their anniversary celebrations, the couple, along with their families flew to the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh from Mumbai to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the famous Tirumala Tirupati Temple.

Both Ranveer, and Deepika took to Instagram to share the same picture of themselves, dressed in Indian ethnic attire, posing outside of the temple.

While Deepika looked breathtakingly beautiful in a bridal red kanjeevaram saree, Ranveer donned a traditional white and golden kurta-pyjama.

Deepika completed her look with exquisite gold jewellery and by wearing vermilion (sindoor) on her forehead, a traditional and religious symbol of married women in India.

According to media reports, the actors along with their families, are expected to travel to the Holy city of Amritsar to offer prayers at the holiest Sikh shrine - "Golden Temple".

The couple, who has worked in three hit Hindi movies together, is totally adored by Bollywood buffs in India.

Netizens took to the social networking platform to shower #DeepVeer with love and blessings.

Anniversary Special Look:

​The actors, who began dating back in 2012, tied the knot in an extravagant and intimate wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy last year.

The duo will dazzle the silver screen in their next movie titled ’83, which is a biopic based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev slated for release in April 2020. While Ranveer will essay the role of Dev himself, Deepika will play his on-screen wife.