Little Indian Girl Hilariously Blames Prime Minister Modi for Boring Education System - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Children have their own issues with life! This little girl’s innocent outburst on the education system has left the Twitterati in awe, with the video going viral on social media and raking up hundreds of thousands of views and re-tweets.

In an amusing narration of her ordeal, a little girl in India’s western state of Gujarat has listed the problems she faces every day because of school and says she wants to get rid of the “troublesome” system. Speaking mostly in her mother tongue Gujarati, she highlights how challenging it is to be a student today.

She blames the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for her distress, as she says: “Modi ko Iss Baar Harana Hi Padega” (Modi has to be defeated next time).

The person who started schools in this world is in serious danger. This girl is searching for him 😂 pic.twitter.com/SuOZ4befp1 — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) November 13, 2019

​“I want to get rid of this education system. As soon as it’s time for school, I have to wake up early, I am rushed to take a bath, finish my milk, take my bag and rush to school. Alas! I have to bear with subjects like Maths, English, and Environmental Science (EVS) throughout!” says the little girl in about a minute-long video clip which has gone viral since being posted on Wednesday.

When asked what she would do if she comes across the founder of education system, she says: “I would thrash him and beat him black and blue. Had he (founder) made the education interesting, I would have enjoyed studying.”

At the end of her outburst, she blames Prime Minister Modi for the entire problem.

The reactions to the video were a mixture of laughter and satire. While some reacted over the girl’s innocuous anger, others showed support for the need for change in the “stressful” education system. People also tagged the prime minister in their reactions to the video.

Mr Modi better be wary, there is a storm brewing 😀 https://t.co/ZYz1oI85mS — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) November 13, 2019

@narendramodi Saab 🙏🙏 you have got A Very Angry Opposition waiting for you to return from Brazil..🙏🙏😂😂 — Sachin Yashwant Karlekar 🇮🇳 (@KarlekarSachin) November 13, 2019

Soo cute...but she speaks the truth. Education has become stress right from nursery😔 — Soumya (@Soumya51747008) November 13, 2019

So cute! That’s a billion kiddos growling there!!! — 🙏🏻 Ravi Prabhakaran 🙏🏻 (@Ra_Po) November 13, 2019

"modi ko iss baar harana hi padega"...



Poor modiji will face her wrath in case she doesn't get that person! 😂



Good news for @narendramodi ji is that he will have to be in power for atleast three more terms for this sweet girl to reach voting age. — Ratnakar Panigrahi (@RatnakarOdisha) November 13, 2019

not a word this angel said is wrong about school system.... it is just baggage of pressure and a race... @PrakashJavdekar Sir... please see this. we need reform in our primary education system. — Lokesh... (@lokeshpancholi) November 13, 2019

Very cute and smart girl.We were also thinking this in our school time.😃😃😃😃😅 — Sajeeta Tripathy (@TripathySajeeta) November 13, 2019

The video has garnered over 3,000 re-tweets, 8,600 likes and 249,000 views.