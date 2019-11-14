New Delhi (Sputnik): Be it calling out to Alexa to play your favourite song or an automated car, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking precedence in every sphere of life in India. The country is inching closer to the technology as it is also gearing up to adopt the world’s largest facial recognition system.

The country’s IT hub, Bengaluru, in Karnataka State, hosted a vibrant summit on artificial intelligence and machine learning on Wednesday.

As AI is becoming a strategic platform for industries and technologies worldwide, the summit sought to provide a greater understanding of the latest innovations and their impact on businesses and daily lifestyle, media reports said.

In a panel discussion involving top industry leaders in AI, it was pointed out that 85 percent of AI projects fail to deliver on promises to business, media reports quoted organisers as saying in a statement.

Kunal Jain, Chief of Analytics Vidhya, a community of Analytics and Data Science professionals, who was on the discussion panel, said: “It’s exciting to see more than 1,000 passionate data science professionals from diverse industries and domains (more than 500 organisations) coming together and building a vibrant Data Science ecosystem in India.”

“Think of this group as a think tank powering hundreds of banks, every e-commerce player and travel portal in the country building algorithms to improve customer experience and deliver business value.”

India has previously shown interest in AI and is gradually progressing towards adopting it. Indian Railways is considering an AI-backed proposal to identify criminals at railway stations. The proposal entails linking the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems, used to identify criminals, with the Facial Recognition System.