14 November 2019
    A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed binary code in this illustration picture, June 18, 2019

    Amid Data Breach Scandals in India, Facebook Launches Payment Option in US

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Surrounded by an information security crisis and data breach scandals, social networking giant Facebook has daringly launched its payments option starting with the US.

    The social networking giant has launched Facebook Pay in the US, which aims to help users with financial transactions via Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp as well as Instagram.

    Instant messaging app WhatsApp and photo messaging app Instagram, with over 1.6 billion and 1 billion monthly active users respectively, are owned by Facebook.

    The launch of Facebook Pay comes as the California-based social networking giant gears up to launch its in-app digital payments platform – WhatsApp Pay – in India later this year.

    Currently, only 100 million Indians use digital payments and needs to reach at least 300 million in order to have any material impact on cash in circulation in India.

    According to reports, Facebook has been testing WhatsApp Pay for over 18 months in India and earlier in July the company confirmed its plans of rolling out the feature by the end of 2019.

    However, the past two weeks have resulted in Facebook and WhatsApp being embroiled in a data breach scandal in India after the instant messaging app confirmed that foreign spies were using the platform to spy on prominent Indian activists and journalists with the use of an Israeli spyware called “Pegasus”.

    In fact, earlier this month, India‘s central bank – the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) – briefed India's Supreme Court about concerns related to Facebook’s compliance with data localisation norms.

    Agreeing to fully meet the RBI’s data localisation norms requires foreign companies such as WhatsApp to store transaction and user data of Indians within the country itself and delete the same from foreign servers within 24 hours of collection.

    Surprised at the launch of Facebook Pay, bewildered netizens took to social networking platforms in India to share their opinions.

    Some people said they are eagerly waiting for Facebook Pay to launch in India.

    ​While a majority of others simply mocked the company’s audacious step.

