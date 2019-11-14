India's 'War' Actress Gets Slammed for Wearing a Revealing Top with ‘Lord Ram’ on it

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, who recently starred in the movie "War", is being slammed on social media for wearing a Lord Ram printed top. Netizens are demanding action against her for “hurting their religious sentiments".

Vaani, who can be seen wearing a salmon pink low-cut top with “Hare Ram Hare Krishna” in Devanagari script printed across it.

The actress has shared the picture on her Facebook account with caption “Don’t’ take life too seriously. Nobody gets out alive".

However, the post did not go well with netizens as they pounced on her in the comments section and lambasted her for wearing a "provocative top" and "hurting their religious sentiments".

The picture has triggered name-calling with demands of immediate action against the actress and an apology from her.

Vaani kapoor you're such a bullshit actress , how can you insult our god by wearing your shitty dress and showing semi nudes . Shame on you #vaanikapoorapologize or else wear the dress written " الله " @Vaaniofficial apologize to Hindus. pic.twitter.com/h177E9N8Iq — the Hindu boy (@hindu_boy6677) November 12, 2019

She's Bollywood Actor Vaani Kapoor wearing Lord "Shri Ram" name in the uncultural Dresscodes



Why can't you wear Dress naming "Allah" or "Jesus" on it.?



Don't show your absurd thinking here@Vaaniofficial @Instagram need your actions on her#AnjanaMaafiWapasLo #SenaStopCrying pic.twitter.com/w8qFHlW3J8 — Nisha Jha (@IndiaNisha18) November 12, 2019

Vaani kapoor "the Slut" deleted the photo pic.twitter.com/frioVVxOr2 — S N Jha 🕉️🇮🇳 (@snjha_16) November 13, 2019

Insulting Hindu gods and practices has become a way to tell a specific section in Bollywood we are going to stoop to any lows to get work.#VaaniKapoor #Bollywood #BollywoodNews https://t.co/7JGZDdOJ9k — 𝔸𝕟𝕘𝕣𝕪 𝕐𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕘 𝕄𝕒𝕟 (@AYMSays) November 13, 2019

Wearing Lord Sri Raam's name on the uncultured dresscode doesn't give value to the actress Vani Kapoor @Vaaniofficial. This is hurting the sentiments of devotees of Lord Sri Raam. We uarge to removed such images from the site and value the devotees sentiments.#vaanikapoor https://t.co/v0jRJntB5w — Pratibha Nayak (@prati_nayak) November 13, 2019

​Some of Vaani’s fans came to her defence and said there is nothing wrong with the top or the print as sages (sadhus) in India also wear clothes with similar prints.

Nothing wrong.. as she is not wearing it (name) below waist. That's (below waist) the criteria.. to be categorised as disrespectful, derogatory. — Vishu 🇮🇳 (@Vishu_CS) November 12, 2019

she is hindu she is proud of it thats y she is wearing that nothing wrong in it — Mr.ranveer268 (@MrSahil75315679) November 12, 2019

nisha one of our sutras is kama never it is said that sexuality is bad .problem with us is we see ourselves as from foreigner eye they have gone to sexual liberation from 1920. we were liberated from the start. some of our people r so use to western outlook they see us 100 back — Naman Kishore (@NamanKishore6) November 13, 2019

Why not!! She has as much rights as seminude Sadhus covering their body with Ram printed cloths. 😌 — Ravish Bharti (@ravishbharti) November 13, 2019

Our ancestors roamed semi naked and we have proof about that. Anyways we are not narrow minded. Sanathan dharma is way of life not that we will dictate her what to and what not to wear. Are we so insecure about our religion that we get hurt for every silly issue? — Buổi sáng (@Buoi_sang23) November 13, 2019

​Vaani is known for her work in Bollywood films “Befikre”, “War”, and “Shuddh Desi Romance”. She is currently shooting her next film “Shamshera”. The actress won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013.