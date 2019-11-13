Hong Kong Police Evacuate Chinese Students From University Engulfed in Protests

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Hong Kong police said on Wednesday that they had evacuated a group of Chinese students from the campus of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, which since Tuesday has been an epicenter for violent protests.

The group left the university in the Sha Tin area via a police boat after students expressed concerns over their safety amid campus riots.

The police noted that the situation at the university continued to worsen despite the fact that law enforcement services and the institution's management had agreed to find a peaceful resolution to the situation. After several days of clashes between the protesters and the police, some of the officers were recalled, but as they left, the rioters expressed more aggression, throwing various objects.

The police once again called on the protesters to halt the illegal actions.

Since Monday, many streets in Hong Kong have plunged into chaos, with the police deploying tear gas, rubber bullets and batons to disperse the protesters. The demonstrators, in turn, blocked a number of roads, threw Molotov cocktails, stones and bricks.

The chaos has caused a major traffic collapse and metros to be closed, and some universities were forced to cancel classes. During the Monday clashes, law enforcement officers used firearms in three areas of the city, resulting in one person being injured.

Hong Kong's massive protests began in early June over a controversial extradition bill, which was officially withdrawn in October. During this time, the police detained more than 3,600 protesters, the youngest of whom was 12-years-old. Additionally, more than 1,500 people were hospitalized and over 400 policemen were injured.

Despite the authorities' move to recall the controversial legislation, people have remained in the streets demanding that the police be held accountable for the alleged excessive use of force during the unrest.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the local authorities' actions.