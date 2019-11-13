'We Are Dying': Indian Actress Richa Chadha Lambastes Gov't Over ‘Failure’ to Curb Pollution Spike

New Delhi (Sputnik): Just as the Supreme Court of India condemned the Government over deteriorating air quality, a thick blanket of smog enveloped Delhi and adjoining regions, with AQI indexes shooting up to ‘severe’ levels and actress Richa Chadha joining in the slamming of the government.

“Masaan” star, actress Richa Chadha, known for making bold statements and choices of characters in her films, has taken straight aim against the government over increased levels of pollution in New Delhi. The city has recently been named the most polluted capital in the world.

Calling it a failure of the Government, the actress tweeted, “we are dying”.

Just want to remind everyone in the north... it doesn’t matter which party you support...we’re dying. We’re being slow poisoned. The state has failed us, cuz it’s 2019 and we don’t even have clean air to breathe. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 13, 2019

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in areas of the national capital city spiked to the “hazardous” category, 500 in some areas, with 425 being the overall level on Tuesday.

Residents, however, will have no respite as pollution levels are expected to spike to the emergency category in the near future, due to the dip in temperatures and wind speeds, according to the government's air quality monitor.

Netizens also joined lampooning the government over its inefficiency to control the situation. Some also condemned voters for choosing the government on the basis of caste, creed and religion while negating important issues like health and education.

Voting in North is always done in line caste, Creed, religion. So health, education is never priority in North. Therefore no party will fear to loss thier election even if they never delivered about health, education, etc. Hence people of North are prime accused for situation. — Stylish Freind اسطاءلش 🌏 (@stylish_feroz) November 13, 2019

Individuals, awhole group of them, enjoying worldly pleasures & earning easy money at the cost of environment r responsible for the mess we live in. We keep on adding to it yet keep on blaming political parties / establishment.

More we r rich & educated, more we become hypocrite. — Sanjay Verma (@sanjay6502) November 13, 2019

I'm Sorry Richa. North is busy trolling @ReallySwara for being sensible human being. We don't want clean air as long as we can feed on hatred for minorities and liberals. We are happy breathing bigotry and misogyny. Right Mr. @Sanjay_Dixit ?? — Rao Amit Kumar (@MySeditiousFart) November 13, 2019

very true not only north bihar is well we come in north east patna is much more polluted than delhi but people here wont raise issues as they are what ? — Abhay BHARTIP (@abhay123ANA) November 13, 2019

The PM 2.5 levels of AQI had already breached the emergency threshold of 300 on Monday.

At the levels of PM 2.5 – tiny atmospheric particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter can enter deep into the lungs and bloodstream, threatening chronic diseases and conditions including lung disease, heart disease, cancer, and asthma.