Register
12:53 GMT +313 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian former cricket player Sachin Tendulkar smiles as he walks around the pitch at the Oval cricket ground to promote his upcoming film, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2017

    India's 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar Now Has Spider Namesake

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Although cricket is not India’s national game, it makes Indians happy, excited, and proud. The degree to which cricket has consumed its Indian fans becomes apparent when people go out of their way to pay tribute to the game or their favourite players.

    In a move expressing India’s love for cricket and as a gesture of a fan's love for his favourite cricketer, a newly-discovered species of Spider has been named “Marengo Sachin Tendulkar” after India’s Master Blaster cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

    Dhruv Prajapati, a junior researcher with the Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation, pursuing a PhD in Spider Taxonomy (the branch of science concerned with classification, especially of organisms), discovered two new species of arthropods.

    He named one of them Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara, after an Indian Catholic priest and social reformer who worked on raising education awareness in India’s coastal state of Kerala.

     “I named (one spider) Marengo Sachin Tendulkar because Sachin happens to be my favourite cricketer," Prajapati was quoted as saying by the Indian Daily, Times of India.

    "Another name was inspired by Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara who was a crusader in creating awareness about education in Kerala," he added.

    The reactions on Twitter were heart-warming.

    The 46-year-old Tendulkar, who has retired from cricket, is India’s master batsman. The cricketer is the first player to score 10,000 runs in One Day International (ODI) cricket, and the highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. He is also the laureate of the highest civilian award in India: the Bharat Ratna said media reports.

    This is not the first incident where animals or insects have been named after cricketers. In July 2019, two rescued sloth bears were named after former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and former Captain of the Indian Women’s cricket team Mithali Raj.

    Interestingly, both Mahi and Mithali (sloth bears) respond to their names when called by animal keepers, according to media reports.

    Related:

    Indian Cricket Legend Dhoni and ICC Chairman in Hot Water Over Real Estate Group Scam
    Indian Skipper Virat Kohli Kicks Starts Rumour Mill Speculating of Dhoni’s Retirement
    Indian Cricketers Dhoni, Tendulkar Among 'Most Dangerous' Online Searches - Reports
    Tags:
    Spider, cricket, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse