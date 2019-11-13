Water-Bombing Helicopter Crashes While Fighting Bushfires in Australia - Reports

Authorities issued the highest level of warning, for several areas including Noosa, a popular beachside resort 150 km (93.2 miles) north of Brisbane, the state capital of Queensland, as fires continue to rage over vast parts of Australia, having already spread 1.1 million hectares (2.7 million acres).

A water-bombing helicopter crashed as it was battling with severe bushfires in the northern Australian state of Queensland on Wednesday, a fire service official told AFP.

"We're aware that the helicopter crashed during waterbombing operations at the Pechey fire today," the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson said, adding the pilot's condition is yet unclear.

The state's fire and ambulance services were called to the scene over the incident.

Australian officials ordered residents of several communities, including a major tourist destination, Noosa, 150 km (93.2 miles) south of Brisbane, to evacuate without delay on Wednesday as firefighters tried to contain bushfires raging across the country's east coast.

While a slight change in weather conditions brought at least some relief to firefighters in New South Wales (NSW), attention shortly thereafter shifted to its northern neighbour Queensland, where extremely hot, dry and windy conditions had created a severe fire danger.

Around 150 fires were burning across both states by mid-afternoon on Wednesday. Around 1.1 million hectares - 2.7 million acres - of land have been either burnt or burning, with the hot and windy conditions forecast to show an upward trend next week.