Environmental Havoc: Flight of Migratory Birds Cut Short in India, 1,000 Found Dead Near Lake

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Sambhar Lake in India’s Jaipur city is an internationally-recognised wetland visited by numerous migratory birds during the winter.

Nearly 1,000 birds, including migratory species, have been found dead around Sambhar Lake in Jaipur, the capital city of India’s Rajasthan state, according to officials, who suspect water contamination could have killed the birds.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Sanjay Kaushik said, “We will get the water tested for contamination, or if it was some viral disease. Prima facie, it is not a case of hunting.”

Rajasthan: Around 1000 birds including of migratory species found dead around Sambhar Lake in Jaipur. Assistant Conservator of Forests, Sanjay Kaushik says,'We will get the water tested for contamination, or if it was some viral disease. Prima facie,it is not a case of hunting.' pic.twitter.com/Idzs5mdYyd — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

​Soon, Twitter was flooded with reactions expressing concern over the alarming environmental crisis manifesting in different ways.

1000 से ज्यादा देशी -विदेशी (कुछ दुर्लभ)पक्षियों के मरने के बाद नींद से जागे हैं ए. सी. एफ. संजय कौशिक!

तो किस बात के जिम्मेदार है कौशिक महोदय और उनका तंत्र!

विडम्बना कि फिर ऐसे ही लोग पर्यावरण संरक्षण और वैश्विक तापन पर बड़े-बड़े लेक्चर देंगे! — Sushil bishnoi (@BISHNOISUSHIL2) November 12, 2019

​

Thank you India for giving them toxic air, water.

Incredible India

Shame on Indians — ketulkumar (@Ketul1Indian) November 12, 2019

​

This is really a serious issue. 😐😐 — Indian (@Indian65645191) November 12, 2019

​

A team of revenue, forest and veterinary officials visited the area and found around 1,000 carcasses of 15 species, including those of Northern Shovelers, Ruddy Shelduck, and Plovers, among others.

"A veterinary team collected the samples and sent it to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease Center, Bhopal city of Madhya Pradesh. The result is expected in four to five days,” a forest department official told media.

This is not the first time that the country has witnessed the debilitating effects of environmental degradation on animal species.

A similar incident in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city came to light last week, where over 40 demoiselle cranes were found dead. Their viscera (an internal organ) have been sent for investigation and reports are awaited.

​In January 2019, carcasses of nearly 600 Olive Ridely turtles washed ashore in just two days in India’s coastal state of Odisha.

600 Olive Ridley sea turtles have washed ashore dead in India after being caught by fishing trawlers and dumped.https://t.co/bn36oi8i6G — Sea Voice News (@seavoicenews) February 3, 2019

​It was suspected that the endangered species was killed after being hit by fishing trawlers or getting entangled in fishing nets. There is a prohibition on fishing within a distance of 20-km from the affected beach, but it is suspected that trawler operators violated the ban, news reports said.