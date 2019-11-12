India’s Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Battling Lung Infection at 90

New Delhi (Sputnik): Viewed by many as the country’s nightingale for her melodious voice which has delighted people across the country for decades, India’s legendary singer was conferred India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

India’s iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar is battling a serious lung infection and was hospitalised for the same in Mumbai. The 90-year-old was rushed to hospital on Monday after complaining of breathlessness, media reports said.

As per media reports, the singer had developed pneumonia and had suffered left ventricular failure.

According to Indian news agency ANI, Lata Mangeshkar is back at home and recuperating. "Team of Lata Mangeshkar: Lata Mangeshkar had a chest infection so she was taken to Breach Candy Hospital, in Mumbai today. She is now back at her home and is recovering."

Team of Lata Mangeshkar: Lata Mangeshkar had chest infection so she was taken to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai today. She is now back at her home and is recovering. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/pYzmZHkthz — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

​Ever since the news of her health surfaced, prayers have been pouring in on social media.

Get well very soon dearest Didi.. Prayers.🙏🙏 #LataMangeshkar — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 11, 2019

Request you all to say a prayer for health of @mangeshkarlata ji our irreplaceable precious Indian jewel who is in hospital . The power of prayers is limitless . 🙏🙏 @adinathmangesh — Poonam Dhillon 🇮🇳 ੴ (@poonamdhillon) November 11, 2019

@mangeshkarlata Aadab aur hazaron duayein ke aap fauran achchi hokar sahi salamat ghar aa jayein .. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 11, 2019

Prayers for @mangeshkarlata who is hospitalised & is reported to be in a critical condition. God give her the strength to come out of this crisis & continue to be in our midst. The nation prays for Bharat Ratna Lata ji, the nightingale of India🙏 pic.twitter.com/n9WKw6Drfw — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 12, 2019

@mangeshkarlata Thank God! I was really worried from morning & praying for her early recovery. Its really good news she is return Home. Lata amma Aap Jio Hazaru saal. I can't imagine Life without her songs. Her melody has showered many peaceful & stressful Life. Jio Lata bai — Saleem (@SaleemMujeeb) November 11, 2019

​Born on 28 September 1929, she has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of World Records ranked her as the most recorded artist in history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.