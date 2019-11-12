US Convoy Reportedly Hit by Suicide Attack on Kabul-Paktia Highway in Afghanistan

The reported attack took place at around 11.00 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT). The US military has yet to comment on the claims.

A suicide attack reportedly hit a US military convoy on the Kabul-Paktia highway in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

There was no immediate information about casualties. The US military hasn't commented on the reports so far.

In late October, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani proposed a seven-point peace plan, which calls for separate talks with the United States and NATO; with the Taliban movement; with Pakistan; and with regional and international partners and organizations. It also stipulates strengthening institutions at the national level and addressing grievances at locally.

For over a year, the United States and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the movement's counterterrorism assurances. Afghanistan, however, is not involved in the talks because the Taliban refuses to hold a dialogue with the Afghan authorities.

Earlier in September, the escalation of violence prompted Washington to suspend its talks with the Taliban.

With the peace talks in limbo, the Taliban have been continuously terrorizing Afghanistan with insurgency and violence. In response, the government launched special operations to eliminate security threats in polling areas.