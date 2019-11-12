New Delhi (Sputnik): As per the 2011 Census in India, about 2.21% of the total population of 1.2 Billion, is disabled.

A differently-abled teenager in the Indian state of Kerala met the chief minister on Tuesday to contribute to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. But a selfie by taken by him along with the leader while operating his cellphone with his foot has gone viral for all the best reasons.

Pranav, who doesn’t have arms, used his right foot to take a selfie with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. His smile is not only contagious, but his positive outlook has made netizens’ day.

In another picture, Chief Minister Vijayan is seen shaking Pranav’s foot in a handshake. The moving photograph has gone viral with many netizens saying no other chief minister in the country would have done it.

​Even the chief minister opted to tweet about his “very touching experience” with the painter Pranav who visited him from the State’s Alathur town.

Had a very touching experience this morning. Pranav, a painter from Alathur, visited me in the Legislative office to hand over his contributions to the CMDRF. Pranav expressed happiness over the support given by the Government for differently abled persons. pic.twitter.com/5HT770CLMW — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) November 12, 2019

​Twitterati are lauding both the chief minister and Pranav for their heart-warming meeting.

