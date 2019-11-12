At Least 15 Killed in Collision of 2 Trains in Bangladesh - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 15 people were killed and many were injured in a head-on collision of two trains in Bangladesh, local newspaper Daily Star reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at a train station in Brahmanbaria District in eastern Bangladesh. The Udayan Express train was approaching a platform when it collided with another train. As a result of the collision, at least two railway cars were seriously damaged.

#Dhaka Seramai 14 penumpang terbunuh manakala 40 lagi cedera selepas dua kereta api bertembung di Brahmanbaria, timur Bangladesh awal pagi ini. https://t.co/Wt1OcQHEus — Harian Metro(Global) (@GlobalHM) November 12, 2019

A local police spokesman said a rescue operation was underway at the site, and the death toll might increase.

Earlier in the year, five people were killed and 100 more injured as several carriages of a train fell off a bridge in the Moulvibazar district, in the north of Bangladesh.