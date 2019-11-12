Register
07:40 GMT +312 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Creativity is a Meditation, a Positive Artform - 'Panipat' Movie's Costume Maker Neeta Lulla

    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Four-time national award-winning designer Neeta Lulla says she loves working under meticulous detailing and for her creativity is a meditation and a positive art form.

    Famed Indian designer Neeta Lulla, who has designed attires for Ashutosh Gowariker’s forthcoming war film “Panipat” in Bollywood, has shared her views on the experience of working on the projects starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

    “There are many period dramas that I have done in the past and the beautiful aspect of working on this film is that I just have to evolve myself to another level. After working on so many films, you tend to and want to do something new and different every time.It was a beautiful experience to be able to do yet another period drama with ‘Panipat’,” she stated.

    "Panipat" is based on the third battle of Panipat which took place on the 14 of January in 1761 between the Marathas and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Panipat is place in the northern state of Haryana which is about 60 miles away from capital city of Delhi.

    She says the fact of the matter is that “this is an outright war film so to be able to recreate the era, to be able to work on all the research that was available and to be able to create the magnanimity and the beauty of the Maratha Empire once again in a different way was different”. Neeta, through her designed costumes, tries to give life to the imagination of a filmmaker and bring effervescence to the onscreen characters.

    “We created a look for Kriti which you haven’t seen before. Also to be able to create the Afghan look of Sanjay Dutt was also a different experience,” she added.

    Based on the Third Battle of “Panipat”, the film is scheduled to release on 6 December, 2019.

    Arjun is playing the role of the Maratha warrior, Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film while Kriti is portraying the role of Parvati Bai, his wife. Sanjay will be seen as Ahmad Shah Abdali on the big screen - the main antagonist.

    Talking about the fate of some of the past films that touched the story of real life historical incidences for instance “Padmaavat” and how the growing controversy forced director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to change the presentation of lead character Deepika Padukone in one of the songs, Neeta elucidates that she stays away from negative thoughts when she works on some project.

    “No, I am never going to any negative aspect of any kind when I am doing clothes like this because for me, creativity is a meditation and positive art form. Every time I work on a project, I go to it with a very positive heart and mind. There is a lot of research available so recreating that and just putting my sensibilities on that recreation to make it different was my focus. Research has come from books and speaking to people, internet,” she said.

    “I don’t leave any stone unturned when I do such projects,” she added. For her, period costume cinema is her personal favourite.

    Stating that the intense research process excites her than anything else, Neeta said: “It's not just about creating a cinematic look but to re-imagine the styling, costumes, jewellery of the rich heritage and history. It's a very sensitive process as we are dealing with history.”

    “Thus, maintaining authenticity yet making it look glamorous for celluloid is a dextrous task. Right from the square inch of motif to how the fabric reflects on camera, every minute detail has to be on point. I love working under such meticulous detailing. It's not just about dressing an actor, it's about rendering iconic characters through detailed styling. And, I enjoy that a lot,” she said.

    So is she expecting another national award with this film?

    “I never expect such things and like I said, I just get into these things with positive, clean and clear mind but if this will happen, it will be my fifth. It’s always a good feeling to get it,” said the designer who has won National Award in 1991 for “Lamhe” starring late Sridevi; in 2002 for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Devdas”; in 2009 for Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer “Jodhaa Akbar” and in 2012 for Marathi film “Balgandharva.

    She has also worked in over 300 films in more than seven languages in Indian and international projects and has also designed for period drama "Kochadaiiyaan - The Legend", the country's first Photorealistic Performance Capture Film starring southern matinee idol Rajinikanth.

    Neeta says that credit should be given late filmmaker Yash Chopra for changing the way costumes are perceived and given due importance in Bollywood films now.

    "This is would attribute to late Yash Chopra with whom I worked in films like ‘Darr’ , ‘Aaina’, ‘Lamhe’ and ‘Chandni’ where we brought out the essence of the heroine or the beauty of visuals and I think a lot of directors have looked at this collectively.

    “Ashutosh Gowariker has also looked at it in a way where he wants the visuals to be different and he wants it to be beautiful in keeping with the story and scripting in mind. It’s a war film so it’s not necessary that it should just pretty and beautiful,”  signs off Neeta by sharing that she is also working on famous late Tamil Nadu chief minister, Jayalalithaa biopic with actress Kangana Ranaut and is currently in Chennai for that.

    Four-time national award winner ace designer Lulla had also designed gown for Ivanka Trump- US President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser- during her first visit to India in 2017. The designer also designed dresses for Steven Seagal, Tyra Banks, The Chainsmokers and DJ KSHMR. Starting her journey at the young age of 16, India’s most celebrated designer became the first designer to launch her online retail platform in 2008 and by 2009 she established her distribution network over five continents.

    Related:

    Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt Leaves Fans Gasping for Breath With Her Underwater Shoot
    India’s 'Megastar of the Millennium' Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 50 Years In Bollywood
    Fans Wild Over Pic of Aamir Khan in Thick Beard, Turban on Set of Forrest Gump's Bollywood Remake
    Tags:
    fashion, India, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse