CL’s YouTube Account Restored After K-Pop Queen's Withdrawal From YG Entertaiment

Earlier it was reported that the second biggest entertainment company in South Korea and the former leader of K-pop girls band 2NE1 had gone their separate ways after 10 years of working together.

The account of South Korean singer-songwriter CL, real name Lee Chae-rin, on YouTube was restored while her Facebook page remains blocked. The artist's social networks account went down for a few hours after local media reported on 7 November that the former 2NE1 member did not renew her contract with YG Entertainment. The move comes after YG Entertainment released an official statement on 8 November confirming that CL won’t be renewing her contract with the agency after 10 years of cooperation.

OFFICIAL: 191108 YG Entertainment's official statement regarding CL officially leaving YG Entertainmenthttps://t.co/r6DBkqgbcu



Translation by: YGLADIES pic.twitter.com/2s9ieNerYj — YGLadies ♥︎ 2NE1 (@YGLadies) November 8, 2019

​A few hours after the announcement fans were surprised to see that CL's solo Facebook page and Youtube channel were suspended and that she had also been removed from the YG family site, while other artists who left YG, such as PSY and Epik High were handed their accounts, and continue to run them.

Despite the news, fans were happy for their idol and are making positive predictions about the future career of the singer.

cl better walk out of yg with her 200 songs or else pic.twitter.com/kAoqDzPIwv — daravibesonly (@blckjckxxi) November 7, 2019

YG after realizing they'd lose a lot of their international connections once CL leaves pic.twitter.com/GMaAENP7fO — K✨ (@walrooroo) November 7, 2019

We're celebrating CL's freedom from YG!!!! 😭💕 — 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 ✨ (@hanbinblaze) November 7, 2019

happy "CL finally left YG" day everybody 🎉🎉🎉 — andy (@yep4andy) November 8, 2019

Minzy CL and Bom on their way to escort Dara out of YG ENT when her contract endspic.twitter.com/3C3VBYpOjt — jeffrey 🌺 (@jeffreyxxi) November 7, 2019

CL has left a big footprint for the K-POP music history. She debuted as a leader and rapper with 2NE1 in 2009 and has led trends in various fields such as music and fashion since then, not only in the band but also as a solo performer. In Japan, she is known as the foremost K-Pop solo female artist, and she was also the first South Korean solo female artist to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2016.

On February 25 2018, CL performed at the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium together with the “choice of the nation” boys band EXO.