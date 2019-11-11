Register
17:56 GMT +311 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cyclone Bulbul

    At Least 24 Dead as Cyclone Bulbul Rages Across India, Bangladesh

    National Disaster Response Force
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): “Cyclone Bulbul” is said to be dissipating, but it has left a trail of death and devastation in its wake, according to weather bureaus and disaster response teams in India and Bangladesh.

    The death toll from a cyclone that has battered coastal areas of Bangladesh and India has risen to 24, prompting national crisis management teams in both nations to assess the scale of devastation and activate response and relief measures on Monday.

    India's National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) met in New Delhi for the third time in four days to review relief measures for the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha, the government said in a statement.

    The NCMC assured affected areas about delivery of additional stocks of food items, drinking water, health services as well as the restoration of telecom and power services.

    It also said that Central government teams would be visiting the affected areas in both states within a week to make an assessment of the damage.

    Representatives of both states said they were making a detailed assessment and would then seek specific assistance if required.

    Officials of concerned ministries and allied agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), attended the meeting and said that all stakeholders were fully involved in rescue and relief operations.         

    Nearly 120,000 people who had been evacuated over the weekend, were said to be returning to their damaged homes as the cyclone weakened, local authorities said.

    Coastal crops in Odisha were also extensively damaged, the Press Trust of India news agency quoted officials as saying.

    Bangladesh, on the other hand, was carrying out one of its biggest evacuation drives, moving over two million people to cyclone shelters to minimise the loss of life from such natural calamities.

    Packing wind speeds of up to 120 km per hour (75 mph), Cyclone Bulbul struck the region at midnight Saturday, killing 13 people in Bangladesh and 11 in India.

    Five people, travelling in a fishing trawler, are said to be missing off the Bangladeshi island of Bhola.

    French news agency AFP quoted Bangladesh's Junior Disaster Management Minister Enamur Rahman as saying that the storm had damaged about 10,000 temporary shelters and 494,000 acres of crops.

    Cyclones regularly batter the coastal areas of India and Bangladesh, claiming many lives and damaging large stretches of land as well as crops.

    Related:

    Death Toll From Cyclone Fani in Eastern India Reportedly Rises to 64 (PHOTOS)
    Severe Cyclonic Storm Hits India’s Western Cost, May Intensify - Weather Dept
    Cyclone Bulbul Wreaks Havoc in India and Bangladesh, Millions Evacuated
    Tags:
    health, shelter, food, measures, disaster relief, review, meetings, management, crisis, evacuation, coastline, devastation, death toll, Death, cyclone, Bangladesh, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse