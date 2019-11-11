Door Nearly Ripped Off From Airbus A380 - Photo

The Qantas Airbus A380 was grounded when its door was ripped off, fortunately it happened on the ground at Sydney Airport.

A Qantas Airways A380 aircraft has been grounded after a door on the plane was almost torn off in a hangar following a routine maintenance check at Sydney Airport, according to the news.com.au, a media outlet.

Flight QF7, from Sydney to Dallas, was grounded on Saturday and return flight QF8, which would have left Dallas on Sunday, have been cancelled because of the incident.

The damaged A380 “sustained some damage inside the hangar” during maintenance, according to media reports.

Qantas A380 damaged after door almost ripped off at Sydney Airport during maintenance. https://t.co/Xhc0vJf08V pic.twitter.com/1ZQVb0WU3N — Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) November 9, 2019

​"We are working to minimise impacts to our customers and we apologise for any delays," a Qantas spokesperson said in a statement as quoted by the Gatton Star.

The damaged plane will be grounded for approximately 2 weeks.

The incident occurred in the wake of Airbuses rival Boeing still reeling from problems with its 737 MAX series aircraft; the passenger jet was grounded due to the two deadly accidents.