At Least One Reportedly Killed, 30 Injured as Two Trains Collide in Hyderabad, India - Photo, Video

Over 30 people were injured after two trains collide at Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad, according to the India TV news media outlets.

The train accident occurred when an MMTS train crashed into a Kongu express train waiting at the platform.

“Both trains were moving slowly since they were within the station limits. As per preliminary information, two persons were injured,” an South Central Railway official said.

Hyderabad: Two trains have collided at Kacheguda Railway Station. More details awaited. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/tr5GCvfKke — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has instructed local authorities to provide immediate assistance to the injured.

Railway administration is extending assistance & have made arrangements for the treatment of the injured at the accident site. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 11, 2019

​​According to reports, passengers suffered injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

A Multi model transport system (MMTS) train collided wd a stationary train at Kacheguda station in #Hyderabad .

Over 15, including MMTS driver, were injured.People had providential escape as train was moving slow.

Signal goof up is blamed.@MumbaiMirror @BangaloreMirror pic.twitter.com/PAOrwz3SQf — P Pavan (@pavanmirror) November 11, 2019

The driver of one of the trains remains stuck and a rescue operation is underway, according to media reports.

#Hyderabad- MMTS train rams into an inter-city train at Kachiguda Railway Station. About 10 people injured, no casualties so far. 3 coaches of MMTS damaged. Railway authorities say a technical glitch in signal could have led to two trains coming on same track. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/eUpYHZCIEh — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) November 11, 2019

​​In July, Indian Railways had claimed that due to a strict safety audit and advanced technology to curb train accidents, the number of train accidents had decreased from 118 in 2013 and 2014 to 104 in 2016-2017, 73 in 2017-2018 and 59 (thus far) in 2018-2019.

The schedules of train services have been affected due to the accident. The railway authorities are rescheduling some trains.