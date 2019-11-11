Register
11:51 GMT +311 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India, at the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009

    India-China Business Forum Called off after New Delhi Delays Visas for Chinese Delegation

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi/File Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had an Informal Summit in India’s coastal state of Tamil Nadu in October.

    The Indian government has delayed issuing visas to Chinese delegates for an India-China business forum, which was scheduled to take place in the capital city of New Delhi later this week.

    According to English daily The Indian Express, citing sources, the organisers were told last Friday by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs that they could not issue the visas without approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    The 70-member Chinese delegation had reportedly applied for visas weeks ago but had not received them yet.

    "The organisers, who appear to have had government backing for previous editions of the forum, tried to push the visas for the Chinese delegates until the last minute but, have been told that they will not be issued for now," the report said citing sources.

    With delegates booked on flights leaving China over the next two days, and no hope for the visas to be issued over the weekend, organisers decided to call off the event.

    The International Business Linkage Forum (IBLF), the India-based organisers of the forum along with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), announced on their website that they had to cancel the meet on 13 and 14 November "due to unforeseen circumstances."

    This comes days after India's refusal to join the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in its present form.

    The Indian government has expressed its concern over the rising trade deficit with China and other countries that constitute the RCEP. As per a commerce ministry document, India's trade deficit with China accounts for $53 billion.

    The two countries are involved in a slew of territorial and boundary issues as well, particularly after the Indian parliament revoked Article 370 of the Constitution in August of this year, ending the special status accorded to Jammu & Kashmir.

    Parliament also divided the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which shares a long stretch of border with China.

    China believes this division is aimed at challenging its territorial claim to the Ladakh region which is currently disputed by India. 

    Related:

    China Denies Pursuing Trade Surplus Against India
    China Boosts Its Presence in Pak after Security Promise from Iran, Afghanistan Border Side
    China-US Trade War Benefits India, Other Economies: UNCTAD
    Tags:
    Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), trade deficit, business, trade ties, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model presents a creation from Valentino Haute Couture collection by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli during a fashion show at the Aman Summer Palace in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
    Daydream in Beijing: Valentino Haute Couture Show Dazes Spectators With Rennaissance-Inspired Garbs
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse