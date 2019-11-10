Afghan Interior Minister Declares Victory Over Daesh Terror Group in Country - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Acting Afghan Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi announced on Sunday that the Daesh terrorist group* had been defeated in the country, while remaining small cells would be eliminated, media reported.

The minister declared the victory over the terror group in eastern Nangarhar province, where he was introducing a new police chief, according to Afghanistan’s 1TV channel.

Nangarhar is considered to be a key province since it was where Daesh* first emerged in the country in 2014 and established its stronghold.

Andarabi noted that some Daesh cells still remained in the country, shifting to other provinces, and pledged to destroy them.

Daesh announced the creation of its branch in Afghanistan in January 2015, having launched a number of deadly attacks on civilians and soldiers.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia