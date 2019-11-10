Netizens Fume over Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan's Mannequin Displayed at War Museum in Pakistan

New Delhi: Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was briefly detained by the Pakistani Army after being shot down in February, is often the butt of jokes for Pakistanis on social media. A video of the Wing Commander praising Pakistan's fantastic tea while in Pakistan Army’s captivity had also gone viral.

A war museum in Pakistan has displayed a mannequin of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. It has also placed a mug next to the Indian dogfight hero on a glass shelf.

On Sunday, Pakistan journalist Anwar Lodhi shared the post while mocking Abhinandan. He wrote: “PAF has put mannequin of Abhi Nandhan on display in the museum. This would be a more interesting display, if it they can arrange a Cup of FANTASTIC tea in his hand.”

— Anwar Lodhi (@AnwarLodhi) November 9, 2019

​Soon after the tweet went viral, netizens from India were quick to react with memes and jibes about the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, which had led to creation of Bangladesh.

— Anju Chopra Sharma (@Patriot9530423) November 10, 2019

— Sher Ali J Khan (@SajKhan01273642) November 10, 2019

​Wing Commander Abhinandan was detained by Pakistani forces after his Mig21 was shot down in late February by the Pakistani Air Force over the Line of Control (LoC). He was released a few days later.

A 14 February Pulwama terror attack allegedly carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bombers saw 40 Indian troopers killed in Pulwama, Kashmir. India responded with airstrikes against purported JeM terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan on 26 February.