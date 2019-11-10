Indian Intelligence Agencies Warn of Possible 'Terror Attack' Amid Decision on Ayodhya - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik) A new terror threat is looming large over India; on Saturday, its Supreme Court ruled that a disputed religious site in the northern holy city of Ayodhya should be run by Hindus and an alternative parcel of land be given to Muslims. The disputed land has been a matter of contention between the two communities for centuries.

A senior officer told the Hindustan Times that multiple security agencies had warned the Indian government about the threat of a major terror attack, amid the rumours circulating online that the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) may be plotting attacks.

Agencies including the military intelligence, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) have moved to warn the government of a possible attack, according to the report.

By analysing the communications and matching it with other intelligence, security agencies have zeroed in on possible targets and initiated measures to counter the possible threat. The targets include New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

The state government has already beefed up security in the light of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case.

Importantly, much of the communications transpire through the dark web, and are encrypted and coded, making the task of security agencies much more difficult, another senior official said.

With the Ayodhya judgment delivered, the apprehension of a “desperate terror” attack by Pakistan-based terror groups within the security establishment is at an all-time high. “The idea is to trigger a communal backlash,” the second senior official said.

India has been the target of Pakistan-based terror groups ever since the abrogation of Article 370, which scrapped the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two union territories.