Register
11:33 GMT +310 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Transgender

    Indian Transgender Organisation Seeks Ban on 'Normalising' Sex Change Surgery on Minors - Report

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian LGBT activists insist that at least 10,000 'intersex' children are born in India every year, but now a major transgender rights group has joined many others in condemning the practice of performing sex change operations on children under the age of 18.

    A pan-Indian transgender organisation has called upon the municipal government of Delhi, India’s capital, to ban sex reassignment surgery from being performed on children under the age of 18 and make it a felony for medical professionals to surgically alter them, the Indian Express reports.

    The Association for Transgender Health in India (ATHI), which works towards the mainstreaming of transgender people and seeks to promote their welfare has written to Delhi’s ruling party’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, requesting that they propose a law to ban sexual reassignment surgery from being performed on minors. They believe the "accidental discovery" of the surgery later, during puberty, can be traumatic for such people.

    The transgender rights association also urged for a ban on the "two finger virginity test on victims of sexual assault, irrespective of their gender - also including women with a disability."

    “When an intersex person grows up, many times the parents do not even inform them that they were operated on in childhood. It’s sometimes an accidental discovery for the child, and that can be very traumatic,” Indian Express quotes Dr. Aqsa Shaikh of the transgender NGO as saying.

    Shaikh added that when the children recognise their true biological sex during puberty or after marriage, when they face infertility issues, they can feel cheated because the "transition" of their body was performed without their consent. Therefore, it should be avoided until the child reaches 18 if the matter isn't life threatening, so that they can make a conscious decision as an adult.  

    Recently, Chennai (formerly Madras) had become first Indian city to ban sex reassignment surgeries from being performed on infants and children unless there was a life threatening situation. Citing the Madras high court’s judgement, the group has asked the Delhi government to follow the suit.

    In a historic verdict, the country’s top court officially recognised 'third gender people' as having equal rights under the law in 2014. However, intersex rights campaigners believe that the third gender is often stigmatised and shunned by society.

    Related:

    India Taking Measures to Curb Terror Financing With Crypto Currency Regulations
    Six Top Facts About Hindu-Muslim Conflict Over India's Ayodhya Amid Supreme Court Ruling
    Breaking Taboos, Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Wows Twitterati With Transgender Role
    Tags:
    transgender, Minors, surgery, third gender, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A living room is displayed in the GDR-Museum in Pirna, Germany; picture taken 16 October 2019.
    Beyond the Berlin Wall: Daily Life in East Germany Captured by Unique Museum Showpieces
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse