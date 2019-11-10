Register
13:04 GMT +310 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File)

    Indian Defence Minister Hints at Unification of Uniform Civil Code After Ayodhya Verdict

    © AP Photo / ARINDAM DEY
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Under the proposed plan, India's Uniform Civil Code would serve as a set of laws which would be used to govern the personal matters of all citizens, irrespective of religion.

    Soon after the historic Supreme Court judgement in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid Land dispute, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hinted at an impending decision to modernise the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). 

    “The time has come,” he told reporters when asked about the UCC.

    The time is ripe for a Uniform Civil Code and it would be a definitive step towards "gender justice", Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS, the parent organisation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party) ideologue Seshadri Chari said in August during an interview with the Indian news website The Week.

    The UCC was part of the ruling BJP’s manifesto as well.

    The Delhi High Court is expected to hear a number of petitions on Monday seeking the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). A division bench of Delhi H.C. comprising Justice C Harishankar and Chief Justice D. N. Patel will also look into the matter on Friday.

    In September, the Supreme Court of India had expressed dismay over the failure of successive governments to enact a uniform civil code despite repeated appeals from the court. 

    In May of this year, the court had asked the Union government and the Law Commission to file their affidavit on the public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

    The Defence Minister’s statement comes ahead of the beginning of the Winter Session of the Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on 18 November and continue until 13 December. The speculations are that the Uniform Civil Code will see the light of the day this parliament session.

    What Does the UCC Mean

    The UCC is a proposed common set of governing rules for all citizens of India which many politicians hope will replace the personal laws (based on religious scriptures and customs) covering marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and maintenance.

    The British government had established uniform laws for crime, evidence and contracts, but abstained from getting involved in personal matters, hence the personal laws of Hindus and Muslims were formed, where the communities governed themselves with respect to personal matters. The personal laws, are known to be discriminatory against women.

    However, even when the Indian constitution was being written in 1946, there was a resistance from representatives of certain communities to the establishment of a uniform civil code, hence a line in the Constitution under Article 44 in Part IV of Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) was added. It said “The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India.”

    As it is incorporated in the DPSP, the mandate is not enforceable in court unless a law is formed.

    Related:

    Indian Court Strikes Down Instant Divorce Among Sunni Muslims
    ‘Misusing Freedom’: Muslim Women in India Demand End to Shariah Courts
    Bill Seeking to Criminalise Muslim Instant Divorce in India Clears First Hurdle
    Tags:
    Supreme Court of India, minorities, Christians, Hindus, Muslim, religion, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A living room is displayed in the GDR-Museum in Pirna, Germany; picture taken 16 October 2019.
    Beyond the Berlin Wall: Daily Life in East Germany Captured by Unique Museum Showpieces
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse